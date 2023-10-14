(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AUSTRALIA ACKNOWLEDGED FOR UPGRADING OF SINU

The government and people of Australia are once again acknowledged for their contribution to the Pacific Games 2023 with a sum of $14.9 million used to refurbish classrooms at Solomon Islands National University (SINU).

The money is used to upgrade and refurbish 5 buildings including 109 bedrooms, 4 common rooms and 11 ablution and laundry areas.

In acknowledging the government and people of Australia, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare MP who is also the minister of the 2023 Pacific Games thanked Australia for heeding the call made last year where development partners are urged to make a lasting difference to SINU.

PM Sogavare recalled that in his speech at the 10th anniversary of SINU last year, he called on development partners to create their legacy at SINU which will make SINU a better learning institution for future leaders.

He thanked the government and people of Australia for responding positively to that call and added“I wish to on behalf of my government and people of Solomon Islands, thank the government and people of Australia for your continued support to our development needs.”

The Prime Minister extended his acknowledgement to SINU's vice chancellor Professor Transform Aqorau, members of SINU executive, students, and staff for their support for the games by availing the institution as one of the six games villages.

PM Sogavare stated that by availing SINU facilities for the Games, SINU is part of the effort to ensure the Pacific Games is hosted successfully.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's sincere appreciation through the Office of the Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands for the assistance to upgrade SINU for the Pacific Games 2023 and legacy mode, for SINU students to enjoy.

PM Sogavare further pointed out that success of the Pacific Games is in every individual Solomon Islanders.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to bilateral and development partners for their effort in contributing to ensure the Games is successfully hosted.

The upgrade and refurbishment of SINU facilities is part of a funding support of $50 million SBD provided for by the government and people of Australia.

