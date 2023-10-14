The Buildclub: 'Bold New Era' Webinar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Discover The BuildClub's game-changing approach to construction material sourcing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – The BuildClub , an on-demand building materials supplier, will host a webinar that offers an exclusive look into the company's groundbreaking strategies, innovations and promising investment opportunities.



The BuildClub's founder and CEO, Stephen Forte, a renowned expert in mobile apps and software, will be the event's host. With one patent awarded and three filed, Forte is a visionary leader. He has previously founded and successfully exited multiple tech startups, served as the CEO of both public and private companies, managed operations in 63 countries, and overseen P&Ls ranging from startups to over $1 billion in revenue.

Mark your calendar for October 23 at 10 a.m. PST and register now for this exclusive event. To secure your virtual seat and explore the future of construction materials sourcing, visit:

Contact

Stephen Forte

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Sole Director

The BuildClub

Palo Alto, CA



888-423-0323

Palo Alto, CA

About The BuildClub

The BuildClub is a Silicon Valley-based startup that has emerged as a disruptive force in the construction and home improvement industry. With a strong commitment to transforming the way construction materials are sourced, The BuildClub leverages cutting-edge AI technology to offer a seamless, transparent, and efficient supply chain solution.

Visit The BuildClub website or download their app directly from the app stores.

Wire Service Contact :

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

