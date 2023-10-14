(MENAFN- Pressat) Scotland's largest Youth Climate Summit returns on the 21st October 2023



2023's Youth Climate Summit will facilitate a Moment for a Movement for Scotland's young people.

The event, which is taking place in Edinburgh on Saturday 21st October , is an opportunity for 18-35 year olds across the country to hear from and engage with experts, campaigners and other young people connected to Scotland's climate movement. The Summit is being hosted by 2050 Climate Group - a youth-led and volunteer-driven charity working to engage, educate and empower Scotland's young leaders to take action on climate change.

2050 Climate Group are pleased to present their fifth Youth Climate Summit, 'A Moment for a Movement'.

The Summit will offer attendees the opportunity to participate in thought-provoking sessions ranging from panel discussions and guest speakers to interactive workshops and exhibitions.

There will be a range of climate change and sustainability topics covered throughout the day, including the green economy, intersectionality, eco anxiety and campaigning.

Màiri McAllan, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition is going to be delivering the keynote address at the conference. She joins a prestigious line-up of speakers including award-winning activist and environmental scientist Laura Young, Head of Net Zero Economy and Carbon Markets, Lucy Geoghegan, Head of a Green New Deal at Scottish Government and Rights Officer at the Environmental Rights Centre Scotland, Cornell Hanxomphou.

The event is taking place on the 21st October at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh between 10.00 and 17.00 BST. It is free and open to all young people aged 18-35, from across Scotland and beyond.

Laura Curtis-Moss, Director at 2050 Climate Group, said:“We are thrilled to once again be welcoming hundreds of young people from across the country to Scotland's Youth Climate Summit.

It is the biggest event that our volunteers and young leaders put on, and we're so excited that this year we are marking A Moment for a Movement. It is now more important than ever that we take action on climate change. We hope that participants will leave the Summit feeling inspired, connected, and energised to continue to build momentum and drive the climate movement forwards”.

Registration is now open on Eventbrite and 2050 Climate Group have a participation fund set up to help remove barriers to attendance. For those unable to be there in person, some of the keynote speakers and sessions will be streamed online. More information is available at 2050 or by contacting us at contact@2050.

2050 Climate Group Background

2050 Climate Group is an award-winning charity working to empower Scotland's young leaders to take action on climate change.

The organisation is made up of 3 members of staff and 60 volunteers who run initiatives that provide young people with the skills, knowledge, network and opportunities they need to lead action on the climate crisis.

2050 Climate Group is a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (Scottish Charity Number SC047206).

OUR AIMS AND FOCUS:

Skills and Understanding: We equip young people with the skills and understanding they need to grow and become leaders.

Community: We're building a community of young people supporting each other to make a difference.

Voice: We empower young people to find and use their voice in order to influence policy and to help shape the climate conversation.