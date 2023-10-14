Azerbaijani Feature Film Screened At International Film Festival In Austria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani short feature film "Destruction" produced by "Ultra"
Production has been demonstrated at International Film Festival in
Australia.
The European premier of the film was held at the Linz
International Short Film Festival.
The film revolves around the relationship between a boy, who
suddenly enters an artist's life, and a police investigating the
incident. Bleeding from his wound, the boy rushes into the artist's
workshop. While the girl tries to help him, the police arrives and
starts questioning the artist. And reality is increasingly becoming
distorted. Vusala Aghayeva, Asiman Agha Rovshan, Rahib Mammadzade,
Nurlan Hasanli played the leading roles.
The director and screenwriter of the film are Igor Smola,
director of photography is Natig Husiyev, artist Aysel Amirova,
producers are Emil Najafov, Elvin Adigozal, Igor Smola and
Yekaterina Bordachova.

