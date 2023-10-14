Poland In Constant Contact With U.S. On Military Aid To Ukraine Morawiecki

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw has been in constant contact with Washington in terms of the provision of security assistance to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

He commented on whether Poland would provide military aid to Ukraine, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Morawiecki noted a "solid alliance" and "close coordination" between Poland, the United States and NATO. He said he sees his own role in "encouraging others to defend."

"We are now transferring to Ukraine only the weapons it has contracted, as we are strengthening our army through [arms] production and procurement. Instead, we encourage others to hand over weapons to Ukraine," Morawiecki said.

He also emphasized the great role of aid sent to Ukraine from Poland and the United States at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Everything now depends on the U.S., and this [...] is a geopolitical truth. That is why we have been in contact with the Americans on Ukrainian issues. We will do everything possible to ensure that they and our European allies help Ukraine until its victory over Russia," Morawiecki said.