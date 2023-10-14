Invaders Shell Market In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River on the afternoon of Saturday, October 14.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Russian invading troops struck Kherson at around 15:00, he wrote.

"A strike hit near a market," the post reads.

According to an update, no one was hurt in an enemy strike on the Dnipro market in Kherson.

This morning, Russian troops shelled the suburbs of Kherson several times, causing destruction and fires.