Over 80% Of Ukrainian Citizens Want To Ban Russian Church MP Kniazhytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 80% of Ukrainian citizens want to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) so it is necessary to convince politicians that they must do so.

MP Mykola Kniazhytskyi, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Cultural Policy of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in Ivano-Frankivsk, when asked why the parliament has not yet voted to ban the Russian church.

"I am absolutely convinced that we should ban the activities of the Russian church [UOC MP] in Ukraine. More than 80% of Ukrainian citizens want to ban the Russian church, and everything must be done to ensure that there is a vote on this [in the Verkhovna Rada]. There are many politicians who do not really realize what a threat to national security the Russian church poses. Those who do not want to vote must be convinced that they are obliged to do so and fulfill the will of the people," Kiazhytskyi said.

He noted that the issue concerns the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

"Since the Moscow Patriarchate is, in fact, part of the Russian church, they have a choice, if they break all ties, they will be able to work as normal. But if they do not break these ties, it is obvious that their activity as a branch of the Russian Orthodox Church must be banned," Kniazhytskyi said.