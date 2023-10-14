Agreement On Azerbaijani-Uzbek Investment Company Creation Approved - Presidential Decree (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 14:39
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. An agreement on
the creation of an Azerbaijani-Uzbek investment company has been
approved, Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The decree approved "Agreement between the Ministry of Economy
of Azerbaijan and the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of
Uzbekistan on the establishment of an Azerbaijani-Uzbek Investment
Company as limited liability company in the Republic of
Uzbekistan", which was signed in Azerbaijan's Shusha city on July
18, 2023.
The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to
$105.9 million from January through August 2023, of which $29.8
million accounted for Uzbek imports from Azerbaijan, and $76
million - exports to Azerbaijan from Uzbekistan.
Furthermore, the two countries plan to create a joint investment
fund and increase trade turnover to $1 billion over the next few
years.
As of today, five projects totaling $700 million, including the
development of logistics and transportation infrastructure, are
also being implemented between the countries.
