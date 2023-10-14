Atlantamed Unveils Its First Primary Care Center In Atlanta

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA - AtlantaMED, a new medical facility that will offer both Primary Care and Urgent Care, is pleased to announce the opening of its first location at 2738 Clairmont Rd. The center, currently located inside Atlanta Urgent Care at Druid Hills, is accepting patients for Dr. Kenneth Harper, primary care and family physician.



AtlantaMED is a locally owned and operated business, established with the vision to prioritize patient care above all else. Dr. Anthony Ferrara, known for Atlanta Urgent Care, which has been doctor-owned and doctor-led in the Atlanta area since 2010, is proud to bring this new practice to Metro Atlanta. With his hands-on approach and commitment to quality healthcare, AtlantaMED is poised to redefine the patient experience in the Atlanta area.



Patients can learn more about AtlantaMED via the website ( by phone at 678-805-7981, or by email at .

AtlantaMED is building a new office next door which will replace this temporary office inside Atlanta Urgent Care.



Future locations will be opening at later dates which will include primary care as well as urgent care.



AtlantaMED looks forward to providing the Atlanta community with quality healthcare services, ensuring a healthier and happier Atlanta.



