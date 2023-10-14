Arab Parliament: Int'l Agreement On Khor Abdullah 'Must Be Respected'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament called on Saturday for respecting international agreements pertaining to Khor Abdullah issue between Kuwait and Iraq.

This came in reaction to the Iraqi Federal Court annulling the agreement back in September fourth.

The call was made after unanimously voting in favor of a draft proposal submitted by parliament member and Kuwaiti National Assembly MP Khaled Al-Otaibi at the opening Arab Parliament fourth session.

At the session, MP Al-Otaibi stressed the importance of respecting signed treaties between Kuwait and Iraq, which were internationally recognized.

He affirmed that both countries must be eager to expand cooperation in all domains, avoiding any developments that might cause strife in relations.

He reiterated Kuwait's respect of international resolutions namely UNSC resolution 833/1993 concerning the UN Iraq-Kuwait Boundary Demarcation Commission.

Al-Otaibi stressed the importance completing the demarcation of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime border beyond the border mark No. 162 according to concerned international law.

The Kuwaiti lawmaker said the Khor Abdullah agreement, an internationally treaty, had attained constitutional and legal recognition and should be implemented in accordance with article 102 of the UN charter.

The article stated, "Every treaty and every international agreement entered into by any Member of the United Nations after the present Charter comes into force shall as soon as possible be registered with the Secretariat and published by it."

"No party to any such treaty or international agreement which has not been registered in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 1 of this Article may invoke that treaty or agreement before any organ of the United Nations." (end)

