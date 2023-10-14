South Africa Deny France 'Chess Game' Claims For World Cup Quarter-Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said on Saturday there will be no late changes to their team for this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final despite claims from France's Raphael Ibanez.

Les Bleus team manager Ibanez had alleged earlier in the day the holders could field a different starting team to the one they have named for Sunday's game in Paris.

On Friday, the Springboks announced Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok would begin the game over experienced half-backs Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard.

"The team is announced," Stick told reporters.

"We will stick with that," he added.

Former France captain Ibanez' doubts came after the Springboks were forced to alternate their lineup for August's win over New Zealand minutes before the game started.

"We will wait for kick-off," Ibanez told reporters.

"We could be surprised until kick-off.

"Like against New Zealand, anything can happen, it's a game of chess.

"We're in the pre-match strategy. We're preparing for everything," the former hooker added.

Many raised eyebrows over the decision from Stick, head coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus to leave the 2019 World Cup winning half-backs on the bench.

De Klerk and Pollard have 118 Test appearances between them but Reinach and Libbok have started just 21 internationals.

"We looked at the balance of the team," Stick said.

"The team normally changes three times before we announce it.

"There is always a debate amongst them, it is a healthy discussion between us coaches.

"Having guys like Handre Pollard and Faf on the bench, if it's tight we have guys who can close the game for us," he added.

'Good reference point'

For South Africa there will be a sense of deja vu on Sunday as they also played the tournament hosts in 2019, on their way to winning a third World Cup in Japan.

"At least we have a good reference point," Stick said.

"We have been here before.

"We are well prepared but we will see tomorrow, it doesn't get bigger than this," he added.

Despite the lack of experience at half-back Nienaber and his staff have selected Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert at lock, four years on from helping their country to their third World Cup title.

Etzebeth and Mostert also started the last time South Africa and France faced each other, November's win for Les Bleus in Marseille.

"I am expecting a tough game against that second-row," France lock Cameron Woki said.

"I know that in Marseille we were able to match them.

"They have two complementary players and they have played together a lot.

"We need to match them physically," he added.