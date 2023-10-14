Cricket Great Flintoff Reaches Settlement Over 'Top Gear' Crash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: The BBC said Saturday it has agreed a financial settlement with England cricket legend Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff after he was seriously hurt while filming for its popular show "Top Gear".

The British broadcaster's commercial arm BBC Studios did not specify the settlement figure with the former England captain over the crash, but it reportedly totals £9 million ($11 million).

The 45-year-old celebrated former all-rounder was hospitalised and has endured a slow recovery since the driving accident while filming for the hit motoring programme last December.

"BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans," a BBC Studios spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery."

BBC Studios is a commercial company which does not use income generated from the publicly-funded licence fee used by other arms of the UK broadcaster.

In September, Flintoff appeared in public for the first time since the accident, still sporting facial injuries, after he was coaxed into joining England's backroom staff in an unpaid capacity.

He played 79 Tests and 148 one-day internationals for England before retiring from cricket aged 32.

He has gone on to have a successful career in television, including co-presenting "Top Gear".

During his cricket career, Flintoff played a pivotal role in England winning the Ashes in 2005 and 2009.