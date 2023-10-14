Gov. Inslee Appoints Vini E. Samuel To Grays Harbor County Superior Court

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, October 13 - Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Vini E. Samuel to the Grays Harbor County Superior Court. She will replace Judge David Edwards, who will retire from the bench after December 31, 2023.

Currently, Samuel serves as the Mayor of the City of Montesano and has also owned and operated a private law firm in Montesano since 2004. Her practice has focused on family law, and also includes estate planning, real estate and probate. Prior to 2004, Samuel's practice also includes handling criminal matters, bankruptcies and serving as a guardian ad litem. During her career, she has also served as a pro tem judge on the Grays Harbor District Court bench, as well as a hearings officer for the City of Montesano. She has worked primarily in Grays Harbor since 1997 but also regularly appeared in Pacific County, Quinault Tribal Court, and Thurston County courts.

Samuel has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Grays Harbor County community, not only as a community leader in her mayoral role, but also as a Rotarian, a lifetime member of the Friends of the Library, a member of Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia State Parks, and a member of the Grays Harbor Communications E-911 Board of Directors.

“In addition to her leadership skills, Mayor Samuel will bring over 25 years of legal experience to the bench,” said Inslee.“I'm pleased that she will bring her work ethic, compassion and skills to the Grays Harbor County Superior Court bench.”

Samuel earned her bachelor's degree from Western Washington University where she now serves on the University's Foundation Board. She earned her law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

