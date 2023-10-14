HMC Honoured Internationally With Person-Centered Care Visionary Leadership Award 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Planetree International honoured one of Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) executive leaders, Nasser Al Naimi, for extraordinary achievements in Person-Centered care with the 2023 Visionary Leadership Award. He accepted the award at a ceremony in October 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts, which included over 600 attendees across many countries.

Al Naimi, HMC's deputy chief of quality for the Center of Patient Experience and Staff Engagement and director of Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute was cited for his "dedication and commitment to advocating for the needs of patients, families, and staff" by Dr. Susan Frampton, the president of Planetree International.

"I have had the opportunity to work with an individual that is not only dedicated to the principles and values of Person-Centered care, but who has both the vision and the leadership ability to elevate their commitment into a lasting legacy of kindness, caring, and compassion. Mr. Nasser Al Naimi is one of those unique people. He is most deserving of this award for Person-Centered leadership," said Dr. Frampton.

Established in 2012, the Planetree International Visionary Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Person-Centered care and patients' rights on a global scale. Since its creation, this honor has been bestowed on a distinguished group of international pioneers. Previous awardees have included Alice Mwongera, a human's rights activist and president of the Moses Morris Foundation in Kenya who played an essential role in establishing the African Patients' Rights charter and Lucille Hanscomb, who served as president of the Picker Institute the organization that established one of the first patient-centered measurement instruments used internationally.

"I am honored to accept this important award," said Al Naimi. "As a recognized leader for patient and family engagement, the delivery of high-quality Person-Centered care is at the center of HMC's mission. To meet the needs of our patients and their families, we strive to provide person-centric and innovative program and services. But without the commitment and dedication of our HMC colleagues, staff, and our special collaboration with our strong patient and family advisory councils, the execution of these programs would not be possible."

Since the beginning of the partnership between HMC and Planetree six years ago, five HMC hospitals have achieved Gold and Silver certification for excellence in person-centered care, and additional sites are currently undergoing the certification and recertification journey. The intention is for the entire HMC system, as well as the broader healthcare system in Qatar and beyond, to adopt the policies, frameworks, and practices that produce and maintain permanent progress.