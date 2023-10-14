1 Million Cubic Feet Of Gas From Risheh Field Used To Generate Electricity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 14 (Petra) -- About 5,382 million cubic feet of gas was sold from Risheh gas field for electricity generation last year, with a daily average of 14.7 million cubic feet contributing 1.8 percent of power generation in the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources's annual report.Average natural gas used in electric power generation plants in the Kingdom was about 344 million cubic feet, about 68 percent of electricity generated in power stations, it said.The Aqaba Development Company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and the National Electricity Company, is developing Aqaba's Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal – LNG (The Sheikh Sabah Terminal) which will be financed through a soft loan from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, it said.It involves building an on-shore gasification unit and replacing the current floating storage and gasification unit, as a tender was issued for the LNG terminal development project, and procedures to issue and award a tender for the floating gasification unit is underway, it said.