First Cultural Forum Of Turkic World Adopts Shusha Declaration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The First
Cultural Forum of the Turkic World has adopted Shusha Declaration,
the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The declaration conveyed the forum participants' gratitude to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his
support of the First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World, their
welcoming the "Great Return" to Shusha, the cultural capital of the
Turkic world in 2023, extensive restoration and construction work,
and the revival of the cultural environment in Azerbaijan's
liberated territories.
Besides, the declaration conveyed the participants' call on
relevant international organizations to take a firm stance on the
scale of destruction of historical and cultural monuments, which
are an integral part of the cultural heritage of the Turkic world,
demand for a response to serious violations of international
humanitarian law, such as smuggling and the illegal trade of
cultural valuables over the 30-year period of Armenian occupation
in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions of Azerbaijan.
Moreover, given the positive outcome achieved during the First
Cultural Forum of the Turkic World, the participants welcomed the
creation of a network of leaders in the Turkic world for heritage,
which will serve as a platform for joint activities and the
exchange of best practices in the study, restoration, preservation,
and promotion of Turkic historical and cultural heritage, and
highly appreciated the establishment of a program for cultural
routes in the Turkic world.
The event participants also noted that the Cultural Forum of the
Turkic World, convened at the initiative of Azerbaijan, has been
successful as an important universal platform that brings together
representatives of all stakeholders, and proposed holding the forum
every two years.
The First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World on the occasion of
the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, organized
by the Ministry of Culture, started in Shusha on October 13.
The event has finalized with taking a group photo of the
participants to commemorate the occasion.
MENAFN14102023000187011040ID1107240424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.