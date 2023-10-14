More Natives Returning To Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Granted With New Apartments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 14. The return of
former IDPs to the restored city of Fuzuli continues following the
order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the
press service of the State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and
Internally Displaced Persons told Trend .
The press service said that today, keys to apartments were
handed over to 28 more families (117 people) who went to Fuzuli
from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district
of Baku.
The keys presentation ceremony involved personnel of the special
representative office of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic
region (except Shusha district) and the State Committee on Affairs
of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
Thus, 258 families - 928 people in total - were permanently
settled in Fuzuli. The relocation of families to Fuzuli will
continue in the coming days.
The city was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020
second Karabakh war.
MENAFN14102023000187011040ID1107240423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.