Azerbaijan's Lachin City Amazes With Its Views, Following Rapid Recovery (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Lachin district was occupied by Armenia on May 18, 1992, however, the 2020 second Karabakh war forced the country to sign the surrender document, Trend reports.

The district was returned to Azerbaijan under a trilateral statement signed following Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war, on December 1, 2020.

Afterwards, the reconstruction work has kicked off in the city of Lachin.

All the infrastructure, including water supply, sewage systems, power lines, and roads, as well as all the internal roads of Lachin city, were reconstructed to ensure a comfortable living environment for its residents.

Lachin, which had been devastated during nearly 30-year occupation, is now revived.

The city is rapidly taking on a modern appearance.

The beautiful design and landscapes of the new houses are pleasing to the eye. This ancient Azerbaijani land, which suffered from occupation for many years, seems to be celebrating the return of its residents, welcoming them, and dazzling them with the beauty of nature.

In accordance with the state program of "Great Return", 247 families (956 people) have been provided with permanent residence in Lachin city. All the necessary conditions for living in houses, which they once inhabited and which were restored or rebuilt upon the President's order, have been created for the families who returned to their native lands.