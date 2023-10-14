Azerbaijan's Lachin City Amazes With Its Views, Following Rapid Recovery (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, October 14.
Lachin district
was occupied by Armenia on May 18, 1992, however, the 2020 second
Karabakh war forced the country to sign the surrender document,
Trend reports.
The district was returned to Azerbaijan under a trilateral
statement signed following Azerbaijan's victory in the second
Karabakh war, on December 1, 2020.
Afterwards, the reconstruction work has kicked off in the city
of Lachin.
All the infrastructure, including water supply, sewage systems,
power lines, and roads, as well as all the internal roads of Lachin
city, were reconstructed to ensure a comfortable living environment
for its residents.
Lachin, which had been devastated during nearly 30-year
occupation, is now revived.
The city is rapidly taking on a modern appearance.
The beautiful design and landscapes of the new houses are
pleasing to the eye. This ancient Azerbaijani land, which suffered
from occupation for many years, seems to be celebrating the return
of its residents, welcoming them, and dazzling them with the beauty
of nature.
In accordance with the state program of "Great Return", 247
families (956 people) have been provided with permanent residence
in Lachin city. All the necessary conditions for living in houses,
which they once inhabited and which were restored or rebuilt upon
the President's order, have been created for the families who
returned to their native lands.
