Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Several Russian Positions In Svatove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have destroyed several Russian positions with manpower, an ammunition depot and a D-30 howitzer in the Svatove sector.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service posted a respective video on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the border aerial reconnaissance organized a sleepless night for the occupiers in the Svatove sector, destroying several of their positions with manpower, an ammunition depot and a D-30 howitzer," the post reads.

Earlier reports said that fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine's Special Operations Center "A" had destroyed 57 pieces of equipment and weapons of the Russian invaders in the past three weeks.

Photo: Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine