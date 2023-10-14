Zelensky Notes Success Of Ukrainian Paratroopers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has noted the success of the fighters of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

The head of state reported this on the X social network , Ukrinform reports.

"Our soldiers are powerfully defending Ukrainian land from Russian evil. And it's always an honor for me to recognize the success, in particular, of our glorious 79th Air Assault Brigade," Zelensky said.

He noted that this unit had defended Sievierodonetsk, Yampil, Lyman, and Sloviansk since the outset of the full-scale invasion and continues to show the necessary results for the state in the Donetsk region.

"Thank you, warriors, for your courage and dedication! Glory to everyone who firmly holds Ukrainian positions and destroys the occupiers," Zelensky said.

