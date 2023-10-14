Flash News: OKX Now Supports USDT-Solana And USDC-Solana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 14, 2023.
OKX Now supports USDT-Solana and USDC-Solana
OKX is pleased to announce that in order to meet users' demand for trading, we started supporting USDT and USDC on Solana.
USDT-Solana and USDC-Solana deposit and withdrawal opened at 9:00 am UTC on October 12, 2023.
