Flash News: OKX Now Supports USDT-Solana And USDC-Solana

OKX Now supports USDT-Solana and USDC-Solana

OKX is pleased to announce that in order to meet users' demand for trading, we started supporting USDT and USDC on Solana.



USDT-Solana and USDC-Solana deposit and withdrawal opened at 9:00 am UTC on October 12, 2023.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .