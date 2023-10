Chairman Meets Hải Phòng Voters Ahead Of National Assembly's Sixth Session

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, October 14 -

HẢI PHÒNG – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ and other NA deputies of northern Hải Phòng City met with voters in Đồ Sơn District on Saturday, ahead of the National Assembly's sixth session.

On behalf of the NA deputies' delegation of Hải Phòng, deputy head of the delegation Lã Thanh Tân reported on the planned agenda of the coming session, scheduled to open on October 23, Việt Nam's socio-economic situation during the first nine months of 2023, and the delegation's activities since the NA's fifth session earlier this year.

Local voters highly valued activities of the NA deputies' delegation of Hải Phòng and the National Assembly's performance, including the reform of its activities.

Listening to citizens' opinions, Chairman Huệ provided more information about the country's socio-economic results, and efforts to reform activities of the NA and local people-elected bodies. He also applauded Hải Phòng's efforts to achieve a growth rate of over 10 per cent, ranking first in the Red River Delta region, amid more challenges facing the economy this year.

He noted that at the coming sixth session, the NA would collect votes of confidence on the positions it elected or approved. The NA Standing Committee has made thorough preparations for this activity. Some persons holding the positions elected or approved by the parliament for less than one year are not subject to the voting.

Talking about the salary reform policy, the top legislator said the reform had been delayed due to difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the coming session, the NA would consider the reform implementation, which is under the Party Central Committee's Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW, issued in 2018, on the reform of the salary policy for cadres, civil servants, public employees, members of armed forces, and employees of businesses.

About VNĐ500 trillion (US$20.4 billion) had been readied for the reform. After 2024, salary in the public sector was set to increase 5 - 7 per cent each year so that it would be equivalent to that in the production sector soon, he added.

At the meeting, Huệ also addressed voters' concerns about fire safety, the draft revised Land Law, night-time economy and tourism in Đồ Sơn, the fisheries sector, cyber security, health and social insurance, and educational quality, among others.

NA deputies' meetings with voters are regular activities before and after each session of the National Assembly. VNA/VNS