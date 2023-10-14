ASEAN Continues Commitment To Maintaining Nuclear-Weapon-Free Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK - Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has reaffirmed ASEAN's support for efforts of the international community for a world without nuclear weapons.

"The complete elimination of nuclear weapons is the only solution to guarantee against their use and threat of use," Ambassador Giang, on behalf of ASEAN, said at a thematic debate on nuclear weapons of the UN General Assembly's First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) on October 13.

ASEAN upholds the importance of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in the global mechanism on disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. It calls on nuclear-weapon countries to fulfil their disarmament obligations and commitments with specific roadmaps and actions, and highlights the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) as a historic agreement that contributes to this objective. Until nuclear weapons are completely eliminated, countries need to continue signing and ratifying the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) so that it soon comes into effect.

Ambassador Giang said ASEAN was committed to maintaining Southeast Asia free of nuclear weapons, while emphasising the bloc's commitment to the work of the First Committee to completely eliminate nuclear weapons for peace, security and sustainable development/VNS