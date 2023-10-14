TRAPSKI Introduces Innovative Ski And Snowboard Series For Rooftop Cargo Boxes: The TRAPSKI Lowpro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEEP RIVER, CT, USA, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TRAPSKI is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest series, the TRAPSKI LowPro . Designed to meet the needs of skiers and riders, the Rooftop Rack Insert offers a solution for the secure and convenient transport of skis and snowboards inside of a cargo box carrier. The TRAPSKI LowPro series is designed to organize and protects skis and snowboards while in transit, but also serves as a storage device all year. The rack can be a free-standing rack, wall mounted or put on wheels to move about any garage or storage space. With a focus on ease-of-loading design, safety, and ergonomics, the LowPro ensures that valuable equipment is protected and ready to go to the mountain.Key Features of the LowPro Series:Four Sizes: The LowPro series is engineered to fit the most popular cargo boxes on the market. Offering 4 different sizes ranging from Small to Extra Large to retro existing carriers. Just measure the current box width and line it up to one of the four options!Ultimate Protection: With a capacity to securely hold 2-5 skis or snowboards, the LowPro ensures that equipment is not only protected from the elements in the hardshell ski box, but also protected from other skis, snowboards and equipment inside that box while heading to a destination.Easy Loading and Unloading: The LowPro features an ergonomic design that makes loading and unloading skis and boards easy. The design features a low profile to also utilize the space above and around the rack and equipment. Every rack includes a premium TRAPSKI strap to secure the rack and equipment in the carrier.Multi-Use: Not only is the LowPro Series designed to fit in many rooftop box sizes, but it also serves as a freestanding storage device that can be mounted on the wall or fit with a wheel kit to roll in a garage or space. The all-year use bring value to a whole new level.Multi-Purpose: The TRAPSKI TRAVELER is a next-level solution that is part of the LowPro Series. The TRAVELER is specifically designed to also fit inside a wheeled double ski bag for premium protection while traveling by air to a destination and can then be used as a Mobile Ski Rack to and from the mountain inside a car, truck, SUV, van or hatchback when a rooftop box is not an option!Sal DePino, founder, and CEO of TRAPSKI stated, "The LowPro Series is more than a new innovative product; it's a reflection of our dedication to simplifying skiing & riding adventures while adding more value along the way. Damaged or broken equipment is never easy to deal with, especially at the mountain or trail head. We created the rooftop cargo box rack to be a game-changer, stopping the rattling, rolling and bouncing that hardshell carriers are known for; therefore, eliminating damage and being organized to fit more essential gear in your carrier."About TRAPSKITRAPSKI products aim to organize, protect, and store equipment for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy their adventures and simplify their adventures. Specializing in skiing and snowboarding, TRAPSKI makes a first-of-its kind mobile Ski and Board Rack System that allows protect their skis, poles, and boards while in transit as well as store at your destination or home when not in use.For more information about the LowPro Series and other TRAPSKI products, please visit the website or contact

