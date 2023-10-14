Suriname Minister Visits Baku Higher Oil School

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Minister of Education, Science and Culture
of the Republic of Suriname Henry Ori, which was on a visit to
Azerbaijan, visited Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS).
First, the foreign delegation visited the university campus and
met with students and teachers during classes.
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov informed the
guests in detail about the modern learning conditions and research
environment created at BHOS. Elmar Gasimov expressed special
gratitude to Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev for providing the opportunity to hold
this meeting.
During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation between Baku
Higher Oil School and the Anton de Kom University of Suriname were
discussed. Elmar Gasimov said that the educational process at Baku
Higher Oil School, a fully English-language higher education
institution, is integrated with industrial practice. The rector
emphasized that 4 out of 5 specialties with the highest passing
scores in the country are BHOS specialties.
Then, at a meeting with the participation of delegations from
both sides, Elmar Gasimov put forward a proposal to create an
opportunity for Surinamese students to study at Baku Higher Oil
School.
Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of
Suriname Henry Ori praised highly the conditions and educational
environment created at BHOS. The minister emphasized that they
intend to cooperate with Baku Higher Oil School in several areas.
He noted that Baku Higher Oil School could play an important role
in the development of the oil and gas industry in Suriname, which
is a new industry for this country. Henry Ori also emphasized that
Baku Higher Oil School will support the creation of the specialty
“Oil and Gas Engineer” at the Anton de Kom University of
Suriname.
At the end of the meeting, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School
Elmar Gasimov presented the“Guest of Honor” memorial plaque to
Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of
Suriname Henry Ori.
