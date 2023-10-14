Russia Keeps Seven Warships Combat-Ready In The Black Sea - Ukraine Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 11:30 on October 14, seven enemy warships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

That's according to the press service of the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 11:30 on October 14, 2023, there are seven enemy warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier. There is also an enemy ship on combat duty in the Sea of Azov, and four in the Mediterranean," the report reads.

It is also noted that during the day, 37 vessels passed through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait to the Sea of Azov, of which three came from the Bosphorus Strait, and 23 vessels passed to the Black Sea, of which four are moving to the Bosphorus Strait – all in Russia's interests.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of the morning of October 13, six Russian warships remained on combat duty in the Black Sea, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.