Ukraine's Sappers Neutralize Almost 6,000 Explosive Objects In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 6-13, military sappers defused 5,979 explosive objects across liberated territories.

That's according to the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Almost 150 demining teams of the Ministry of Defense continue to demine the communities in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and other liberated regions of Ukraine," Pavliuk wrote.

He noted that on October 6-13, some 3,387 hectares of cross terrain, 2,308.27 hectares of farmland, 20 km of motorways, and about 1 km of power lines were surveyed and demined.

Ukraine attracts about EUR 500M from international partners for– PM Shmyhal

"The inspection of buildings and structures across the liberated settlements is ongoing. Over the past week, a total of 5,979 explosive objects have been removed and neutralized," said the deputy defense minister.

In total, military sappers have discovered and destroyed 234,901 explosive objects.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Economy urges farmers to engage demining professionals to clear their land plots.