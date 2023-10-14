Turkish Northern Cyprus Looks To Expand Cooperation With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Turkish Republic
of Northern Cyprus intends to more actively develop ties with
Azerbaijan in the fields of trade and tourism, the republic's
President Ersin Tatar said at today's press conference in Baku,
Trend reports.
He noted that at the same time, Northern Cyprus has very good
universities.
"We expect more students from Azerbaijan to come to Northern
Cyprus,” Tatar added.
He noted that, in this regard, it is planned to open the "House
of Azerbaijan" in the city of Girne.
He added that events will be held in Northern Cyprus on the
occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the
Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.
He arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit on October 12.
