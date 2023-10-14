Lebanon Protests To UNSC For Israel's Killing Of Journalist In South

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared on Saturday that it had lodged a complaint with the United Nations Security Council against the Israeli occupation for "the premediated killing" of a Lebanese journalist and wounding other media personnel.

The attack on the journalists constituted a flagrant offensive on the freedom of expression and the press, human rights and international laws, the ministry said in a statement.

A rocket or a shell crashed among a group of cameramen, photographers and reporters near the southern Lebanese village of Alma Al-Shaab during duels with rockets and gunfire between Israeli forces and fighters who tried to infiltrate into northern Israel.

The Lebanese cameraman who worked for Reuters, named Issam Abdullah, was instantly killed, and several of press personnel were wounded with shrapnel. A four-wheel vehicle used by the press group was also hit, burned and turned into a skeleton of charred metals.(end) ayb

MENAFN14102023000071011013ID1107240363