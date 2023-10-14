Azerbaijan Reveals Its State Debt As Of October 1, 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan's
public debt amounted to 17.2 billion manat ($10.1 billion), or 14.4
percent of the projected gross domestic product for 2023, as of
October 1, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan
told Trend .
According to the information, the external debt is 11.1 billion
manat ($6.5 billion), and the internal public debt is 6.1 billion
manat ($3.6 billion), which is up to 9.3 and 5.1 percent of the
expected GDP, respectively.
The main part of the domestic public debt consists of government
bonds issued to finance the state budget deficit, supporting the
development of the government securities market.
As of the reporting date, 25.4 percent of outstanding government
bonds accounted for one-year, 57.9 percent - for two- and
three-year and 16.6 percent - for five- and seven-year government
bonds.
