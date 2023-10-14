Armenians Re-Mined Large Area In Karabakh After 2020 Second Karabakh War - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The de-mining
efforts on Azerbaijani territories, which have been one of the most
challenging issues, are being carried out systematically, Head of
the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir
Nuriyev said, Trend reports.
Nuriyev made the remark at a conference organized by the Cabinet
of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years
of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood"
topic.
Nearly 100,000 hectares have already been cleared of mines and
unexploded ordnance, he noted.
"The Armenian military formations that remained in Karabakh
after the second Karabakh war [before being expelled from there
later] have once again mined a significant portion of the area
along the perimeter, and this is one of the issues awaiting
resolution," the official also said.
"Undoubtedly, the potential of the Azerbaijani state allows us
to quickly restore all our territories, transform these lands into
a paradise, and bring life back to them, as President Ilham Aliyev
has emphasized," Nuriyev added.
A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service
to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in
Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister
Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.
The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
