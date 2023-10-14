Azerbaijan's Economic Transparency Level Grows, Following Reforms - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan's economic transparency level grows following reforms conducted in recent years, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

“In 2022, tax revenues worth of 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion) to the state budget of Azerbaijan was provided for the first time in history. The share of the private sector in tax revenues in the non-oil and gas sector exceeded 74 percent," Jabbarov noted.

"Thanks to wage reforms, more than 340,000 new employment contracts were concluded in the non-oil and gas private sector. The share of the non-oil and gas private sector in general labor contracts reaches 50 percent,” he emphasized.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.