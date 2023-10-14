Turkic States Together Can Achieve Bigger Results - President Of Turkish Northern Cyprus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Turkic states
together can achieve more successful results, President of Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said at today's press
conference in Baku, Trend reports.
Tatar thanked President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for their warm attitude.
“The visit to Azerbaijan is very valuable for us. With the
support of Türkiye, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
continues to fight for independence. I thank our people and our
heroes who connected us with each other, and this visit to
Azerbaijan is an important event,” Tatar added.
He arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit on October 12.
