Russians Trying To Besiege Ukraine's Kupiansk - Commander Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi arrived at the advanced positions of the Lyman operational-tactical group of troops.

That's according to the Ground Forces' press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The situation on the Kupiansk and Lyman axes has worsened significantly in recent days. After the losses inflicted on the enemy, over the past two months, they have recovered and now launched active offensive efforts in the area of Makiivka, and later in the Kupiansk direction. Heavy fighting is ongoing there. The enemy's main goal is to defeat our group of troops, besiege Kupiansk, and advance to the Oskil River," said Sirskyi.

According to the commander, every day, the Russians conduct dozens of assaults, supported by armored combat vehicles, opening dense mortar and artillery fire on Ukraine's positions. At the same time, Ukraine's forces have prepared for such developments and are now repelling the assaults, inflicting significant losses on Russian invaders, which so far has not allowed the enemy to achieve any significant success in the area.

The commander met with unit commanders, who briefed him on the latest developments. Decisions on further actions were taken on the spot and a number of problematic issues were resolved.

Syrskyi also met with the servicemen directly involved in performing combat missions to hand them awards.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops are intensifying airstrikes in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

Photo: Ukraine's Ground Forces