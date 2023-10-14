Minister Fedorov: 5,000 FPV Drones Purchased For Ukraine's Military In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thanks to joint fundraising by UNITED24, the Come Back Alive charity foundation, and monobank, 5,000 FPV drones have already been purchased for the Ukrainian forces. Another 5,000 drones will arrive shortly.

This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister for Digital Transformation, the government press service reports.

"We received 5,000 FPV drones from Operation Unity this week. This is a joint effort by UNITED24, the Come Back Alive foundation, and monobank, which raised UAH 235 million. All drones arrive at the front already with an explosive payload, so every drone is combat-ready. Another 5,000 drones from this batch will arrive really soon," Fedorov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 10, Fedorov reported that the Ukrainians had created the Himera radio, which is resistant to Russia's e-warfare systems.