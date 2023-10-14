House Of Azerbaijan To Be Inaugurated In Northern Cyprus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus intends to develop cultural ties with Azerbaijan, President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said at a briefing in Baku, Azernews reports.

He noted that, in this regard, it is planned to open the "House of Azerbaijan" in the city of Girne.

He added that events will be held in Northern Cyprus on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

The president pointed out that he had very productive meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“We exchanged views on the development of relations in the fields of tourism, education, culture, economics and other areas,” he said.

Ersin Tatar arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit on October 12.