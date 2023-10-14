House Of Azerbaijan To Be Inaugurated In Northern Cyprus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus intends to develop
cultural ties with Azerbaijan, President of Northern Cyprus Ersin
Tatar said at a briefing in Baku, Azernews reports.
He noted that, in this regard, it is planned to open the "House
of Azerbaijan" in the city of Girne.
He added that events will be held in Northern Cyprus on the
occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the
Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.
The president pointed out that he had very productive meeting
with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
“We exchanged views on the development of relations in the
fields of tourism, education, culture, economics and other areas,”
he said.
Ersin Tatar arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit on October 12.
MENAFN14102023000195011045ID1107240208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.