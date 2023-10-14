More NATO Troops Arrive In Kosovo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- More than 130 additional troops from Romania arrived in Kosovo on Friday to further reinforce NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping mission, in addition to two hundred British soldiers deployed earlier this month.

NATO in a statement Saturday said the deployment of these additional troops comes after the violent attack on Kosovo Police on 24 September and increased tensions in the region "These deployments are a prudent step to ensure KFOR has the forces it needs to fulfil its UN mandate to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo," it noted.

NATO has been leading a peacekeeping operation in Kosovo since 1999. It currently consists of well over 4,500 troops contributed by 27 NATO member states and partners. (end) nk

