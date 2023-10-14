Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $2.59 amounting
to $95.06 per barrel on October 13, Azernews reports.
Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $2.2, as
compared to the previous price, and amounted to $93.4 per
barrel.
