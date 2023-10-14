Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Receives President Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar.

During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with the expansion of relations based on historical bonds among the peoples of the Turkic world, and existence of opportunities for enhancing humanitarian, cultural, educational and sport cooperation between the peoples.

In this context, the President of Azerbaijan highlighted the role of the Organization of Turkic States as an effective platform, and expressed hope that the peoples of the Turkic world would develop their relations in various fields. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan had always contributed to closer unity of the Turkic world and would remain committed to the ideas of the Turkic world unity.

The meeting also addressed the activity of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an observer at the Organization of Turkic States. They noted that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus had had an observer status for long time at the Economic Cooperation Organization and Organization of Islamic Cooperation. For this reason, the observer status of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus at the Organization of Turkic States is totally logical.

Ersin Tatar, for his part, congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's fully restoring its sovereignty. He also expressed content with the events held in Baku as part of the Days of Culture of the Northern Cyprus, and thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the conditions created.

The meeting also saw discussions on the cooperation in tourism, science and student exchange.

Then, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has presented a keepsake to the head of state.

<p></p>