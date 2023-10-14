Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Receives President Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin
Tatar.
During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with the
expansion of relations based on historical bonds among the peoples
of the Turkic world, and existence of opportunities for enhancing
humanitarian, cultural, educational and sport cooperation between
the peoples.
In this context, the President of Azerbaijan highlighted the
role of the Organization of Turkic States as an effective platform,
and expressed hope that the peoples of the Turkic world would
develop their relations in various fields. The head of state
pointed out that Azerbaijan had always contributed to closer unity
of the Turkic world and would remain committed to the ideas of the
Turkic world unity.
The meeting also addressed the activity of the Turkish Republic
of Northern Cyprus as an observer at the Organization of Turkic
States. They noted that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus had
had an observer status for long time at the Economic Cooperation
Organization and Organization of Islamic Cooperation. For this
reason, the observer status of the Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus at the Organization of Turkic States is totally logical.
Ersin Tatar, for his part, congratulated President Ilham Aliyev
on Azerbaijan's fully restoring its sovereignty. He also expressed
content with the events held in Baku as part of the Days of Culture
of the Northern Cyprus, and thanked the President of Azerbaijan for
the conditions created.
The meeting also saw discussions on the cooperation in tourism,
science and student exchange.
Then, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
has presented a keepsake to the head of state.
