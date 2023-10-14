Commander Naiev Shows Training Of Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev has shown the training of Ukrainian servicemen.

The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The training of military personnel is an essential aspect of our future victory. Soldiers undergo complex tests, acting as part of units,” Naiev wrote.

In his words, Ukrainian recruits overcome obstacle courses, undergo psychological training to be in stressful situations, and accurately shoot as part of units when liberating the platoon strongholds seized by the enemy.

“All this is necessary to beat the enemy – skillfully, professionally and accurately,” Naiev added.

Photo: illustrative, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Video: Serhii Naiev , Facebook