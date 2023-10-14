Ukraine Hits Russian Tugboat Professor Nikolay Muru, Navy Confirms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Besides hitting a Russian patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin, Ukraine also successfully targeted the Russian rescue tug Professor Nikolay Mura.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Naval forces, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The Pavel Derzhavin patrol ship was hit twice. Only from the second time did the crew realize it was probably time for them to get out of our Sevastopol. And we also confirm the hit on the Muru tugboat (the Black Sea fleet's rescue tugboat Professor Nikolay Muru - ed.), which is also currently being towed away. She also sustained damage," Pletenchuk said.

He added that he could not yet provide any updates on the nature of the damage to the Russian vessel and the circumstances under which it was sustained.

As reported, in a comment to Ukrinform, Pletenchuk said that the Black Sea fleet's patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin suffered a second strike on October 13 and drifted several kilometers away from the operational zone.

On October 13, the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy ran an operation targeting the Russian cruise missile carrier Buyan and the Pavel Derzhavin patrol ship, employing experimental naval drones.