President Of Northern Cyprus Talks Results Of Productive Meeting With President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus said he had very productive meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Tatar made the remark at today's press briefing in Baku.

“We exchanged views on the development of relations in the fields of tourism, education, culture, economics and other areas,” he noted.

Besides, he emphasized that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is closely following the processes taking place in Azerbaijan.

“During the Karabakh war, our prayers were with Azerbaijan. Thank God that Azerbaijan liberated Karabakh,” Tatar added.

He arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit on October 12.