President Of Northern Cyprus Talks Results Of Productive Meeting With President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. President of
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus said he had very productive
meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
Trend reports.
Tatar made the remark at today's press briefing in Baku.
“We exchanged views on the development of relations in the
fields of tourism, education, culture, economics and other areas,”
he noted.
Besides, he emphasized that the Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus is closely following the processes taking place in
Azerbaijan.
“During the Karabakh war, our prayers were with Azerbaijan.
Thank God that Azerbaijan liberated Karabakh,” Tatar added.
He arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit on October 12.
MENAFN14102023000187011040ID1107240086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.