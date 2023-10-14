Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Reveals Number Of Families Returning To Liberated Areas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A total of 2,715
former internally displaced persons (679 families) returned to
Lachin and Fuzuli cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan
district), Talish (Tartar district) and Zabukh (Lachin district)
within just a year and a half after the 2020 second Karabakh war,
starting from July 19, 2022, Head of the Presidential
Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said,
Trend reports.
Nuriyev made the remark at a conference organized by the Cabinet
of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years
of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood"
topic.
Nuriyev noted that all activities related to the restoration of
the liberated territories are carried out in accordance with the "I
State Program for the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of
the Republic of Azerbaijan" for 2022-2026, approved by the decree
of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"Conceptual decisions have already been made for 52 out of the
100 settlements envisaged in the program, and the head of state has
laid the foundations for 29 settlements. In total, from 2021 to
2023, the head of state initiated the start of 105 projects, of
which 63 construction facilities of various purposes have been
commissioned," he added.
A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service
to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in
Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister
Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.
The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
