Amir Sends Condolences To Kuwait Amir

Doha: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to his brother, H H Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Hamad Badr Khaled Al-Salman Al-Sabah.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.