Jordanian Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Oct. 14 (Petra) - During the opening ceremony of Jordanian pavilion at International Horticultural Exhibition EXPO 2023 Doha , Qatari Minister of Municipality, Dr. Abdullah bin Turki Al-Subaie, lauded Qatari-Jordanian relations.During the inauguration, which he opened with the Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, Al-Subaie said Jordan's participation in Expo 2023 Doha Horticulture enriches the event, in light of the "remarkable" turnout by Jordanian community in Qatar to visit the fair's activities.In press statements on the sidelines of the opening ceremony last night, Al-Subaie, who is also Chairman of the National Expo Hosting Committee, added that Qatari-Jordanian relations are "distinguished and strong" at all levels, noting that Jordan's participation in the exhibition reflect "solidity" of these ties.The Qatari minister also expressed admiration for displays in Jordanian pavilion, and their story, whether in the gardening field, or in Kingdom's geological and plant diversity, as well as the displayed plants and trees, which exceed 220 types.Additionally, he noted Jordan's pavilion tells the story of sustainability, innovation and technology, and sees "high" turnout from different countries across the world.The Jordanian pavilion will be held under the theme:"Strong Roots for a Better Tomorrow," on an area of 2,600 square metres, , which features a group of projects in modern agriculture and horticulture fields, reflecting the Kingdom's geographical diversity, and promotes its diverse archaeological and tourist sites.