Baku Hosts Conference Themed 20 Years Of Unequaled Service To Motherland, People And Statehood (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A
conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the
Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku
today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali
Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Trend reports.
The conference is dedicated to the activities of
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The event began with the performance of the National
Anthem of Azerbaijan. Afterward, a minute of silence was held to
honor the bright memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the
martyrs who gave their lives for the freedom of the country.
Speeches were made about unprecedented achievements and historical
victories of Azerbaijan.
Ali Asadov, during his opening speech, noted that
today marks the twentieth anniversary of the election of Ilham
Aliyev as President for the first term.
"The Azerbaijani people, realizing that the political
course of national leader Heydar Aliyev is the only correct one,
supported Ilham Aliyev in the elections of October 15, 2003 as a
worthy president who will continue this policy, and elected him as
the new president, thereby beginning a new stage in the development
of Azerbaijan,” Asadov said.
“As a result of the policy laid down by Great Leader
Heydar Aliyev, developed by President Ilham Aliyev and adapted to
new geopolitical conditions, Azerbaijan has passed an unprecedented
path of development over the past period, which is inscribed in
Azerbaijan's modern history as magnificent 20 years," the prime
minister said.
MENAFN14102023000187011040ID1107240012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.