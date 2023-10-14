PM Talks Commissioning Of New Power Plants In Azerbaijan Over Past 20 Years

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A total of 71 new
power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 MW have been
commissioned in Azerbaijan over the past 20 years, Prime Minister
Ali Asadov said at the conference titled "20 years of unequaled
service to the Motherland, people and statehood", Trend reports.
He noted that as part of the implementation of infrastructure
projects, new power plants included in Azerbaijan's general
electric power system, have been built and put into operation,
existing substations have been reconstructed and new substations
have been built.
"Currently there are 93 power plants with a common electric
power system of Azerbaijan. The total capacity in the country is
8,000 MW. The attention paid to the electric power industry and the
allocated state investments have given Azerbaijan the opportunity
to fully ensure its energy security and become an electricity
exporting country.," said Asadov.
"If in 2003 the level of gas supply in Azerbaijan was only 40
percent, now this figure is 96.3 percent. In addition, as a result
of the personal intervention of the head of state in 2005, after a
14-year break, the transportation of natural gas to the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic was ensured," he said.
A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled
service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking
place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime
Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.
The conference is dedicated to the activities of
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
