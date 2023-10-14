Discussions On CASA-1000 Project Held Between Tajik And Pakistani Ministers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 14 . Continuing the timely implementation of the regional project "CASA-1000" was discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Minister of Energy of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali, Trend reports.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the International Russian Energy Week Forum in Moscow.

The negotiations centered around speeding up construction work within the "CASA-1000" project in Pakistan and launching the project in Afghanistan, utilizing various methods, including private sector engagement.

Additionally, both parties explored the activities of the joint government commission, which next session will be held in Pakistan. The ministers focused on strengthening cooperation in the direction of reviving joint working groups in energy, infrastructure, oil, and gas.

Tajikistan's minister actively participated in the Russian Energy Week forum. In his address, Minister Juma underscored the substantial potential for green energy production and conveyed a strong interest in exporting environmentally friendly electricity to neighboring countries.

CASA-1000 is an infrastructure project with the objective of transmitting 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to high-demand electricity markets in South Asian countries, namely Afghanistan and Pakistan. The project involves upgrading the electrical grids in participating countries through the construction of new substations and high-voltage power transmission lines.

The Russian Energy Week forum took place from October 11th to 13th in Moscow and provided a platform for discussions on the latest trends in modern fuel and energy developments. The event drew the participation of industry leaders and energy companies.