Discussions On CASA-1000 Project Held Between Tajik And Pakistani Ministers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 14 . Continuing
the timely implementation of the regional project "CASA-1000" was
discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Energy
and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Minister of Energy of
Pakistan, Muhammad Ali, Trend reports.
The discussion took place on the sidelines of the International
Russian Energy Week Forum in Moscow.
The negotiations centered around speeding up construction work
within the "CASA-1000" project in Pakistan and launching the
project in Afghanistan, utilizing various methods, including
private sector engagement.
Additionally, both parties explored the activities of the joint
government commission, which next session will be held in Pakistan.
The ministers focused on strengthening cooperation in the direction
of reviving joint working groups in energy, infrastructure, oil,
and gas.
Tajikistan's minister actively participated in the Russian
Energy Week forum. In his address, Minister Juma underscored the
substantial potential for green energy production and conveyed a
strong interest in exporting environmentally friendly electricity
to neighboring countries.
CASA-1000 is an infrastructure project with the objective of
transmitting 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central
Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to
high-demand electricity markets in South Asian countries, namely
Afghanistan and Pakistan. The project involves upgrading the
electrical grids in participating countries through the
construction of new substations and high-voltage power transmission
lines.
The Russian Energy Week forum took place from October 11th to
13th in Moscow and provided a platform for discussions on the
latest trends in modern fuel and energy developments. The event
drew the participation of industry leaders and energy
companies.
MENAFN14102023000187011040ID1107240007
