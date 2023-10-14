Azerbaijan Achieved Its Strategic Goals Over Past 20 Years - President's Administration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The 20th anniversary of the election of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a historic event of utmost importance for the Azerbaijani people, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said, Trend reports.

Nuriyev made the remark at a conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic.

"With complete confidence, it can be said that over these 20 years, the strategic goals set before the country have been achieved," he pointed out.

"The period of President Ilham Aliyev's leadership has entered our millennia-long history as a golden one. These years represent a brilliant milestone of exceptional significance in terms of the results achieved," the official added.

