Azerbaijan Achieved Its Strategic Goals Over Past 20 Years - President's Administration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The 20th
anniversary of the election of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a historic event of utmost importance
for the Azerbaijani people, Head of the Presidential Administration
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said, Trend reports.
Nuriyev made the remark at a conference organized by the Cabinet
of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years
of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood"
topic.
"With complete confidence, it can be said that over these 20
years, the strategic goals set before the country have been
achieved," he pointed out.
"The period of President Ilham Aliyev's leadership has entered
our millennia-long history as a golden one. These years represent a
brilliant milestone of exceptional significance in terms of the
results achieved," the official added.
A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service
to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in
Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister
Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.
The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
