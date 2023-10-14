Azerbaijan's Anti-Terror Measures Forced Armenia To Raise White Flag - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijani Army cleared the territories from the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and compelled the military junta to raise the white flag through local anti-terrorist measures, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said, Trend reports.

Nuriyev made the remark at a conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan themed "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood".

"Neither Armenia's leadership, nor the so-called 'leaders' of the military junta in Karabakh, expected the day when Azerbaijan will regain control not only in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Shusha but also in Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly, and Khojavend, and the separatists who committed crimes against the Azerbaijani people will be prosecuted by the Azerbaijani court," he emphasized.

"On September 20, 2023, as a result of local anti-terrorism measures that lasted less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army disabled all the military infrastructure of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces on our territory and forced the military junta to raise the white flag. After that, the separatists had no choice but to decide on self-dissolution," added Nuriyev.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.